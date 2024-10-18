The Most Amazing TikTok’s from the 2024 State Fair of Texas
There is so much to love about the State Fair of Texas. It celebrates everything about the Lone Star State. They promote agriculture, education, and community involvement, plus the rides, exhibits, and fair food. And there have been some incredible videos popping up showing all aspects of the State Fair of Texas in 2024.
We are approaching the end of the fair season, hopefully you had the chance to visit at some point so you could join in on the fun at Fair Park. If you have been busy or just don’t have the money to visit this year. You are in luck because there are so many videos to show you what is going on at the State Fair this year.
So Many People Love the State Fair of Texas
Everyone wants to know about some of the fair food options and there are plenty to choose from.
@eldereats YEEEHAW! Rating the BEST BITES at the 2024 State Fair of Texas! . @State Fair of Texas | Parry Ave &, Exposition Ave, Dallas, TX 75210 . ️ SEPTEMBER 27 – OCTOBER 20, 2024 ONLY 16 MORE DAYS! . What items are you grabbing at this year’s state fair? Let me know in the comments! . #statefair #statefairoftexas #eldereats #dallas #texas #fairfood #foodrating #foodcritic #bigtex #flavorgauge #fyp #travel ♬ Rock and Roll Session - Canal Records JP
Did you see the epic drone light show that was at the State Fair of Texas?
@statefairoftx The Texas sky was the ultimate stage for a drone show, sponsored by @Ford Motor Company! ✨ Missed it? Enjoy an all-new show tomorrow night. : @Matt Mauch ♬ original sound - State Fair of Texas
The rides, the AG show, the football games...
@statefairoftx It’s fall y’all #BigTex #statefairoftx #statefairoftexas #statefair #dallastexas ♬ gilmore lala - <3
Yikes, A Few Negative Videos from the State Fair of Texas
In this video you will see a few folks that were obviously misbehaving as they were taken away by police instead of being able to enjoy the parade taking place.
@dallastexas_tv Best fair parade in America #StateFairOfTexas#Fyp#ForYou#Texas#DallasTexas#Fypppppp♬ original sound - Dallas Texas TV
@dallastexas_tv #Fyp#ForYou♬ original sound - Dallas Texas TV
Here is Your First look at the New Food for the State Fair of Texas
Check Out All the Free Concerts for the 2024 State Fair of Texas in Dallas
