The Most Amazing TikTok’s from the 2024 State Fair of Texas

The Most Amazing TikTok&#8217;s from the 2024 State Fair of Texas

There is so much to love about the State Fair of Texas. It celebrates everything about the Lone Star State. They promote agriculture, education, and community involvement, plus the rides, exhibits, and fair food. And there have been some incredible videos popping up showing all aspects of the State Fair of Texas in 2024. 

We are approaching the end of the fair season, hopefully you had the chance to visit at some point so you could join in on the fun at Fair Park. If you have been busy or just don’t have the money to visit this year. You are in luck because there are so many videos to show you what is going on at the State Fair this year. 

So Many People Love the State Fair of Texas

Everyone wants to know about some of the fair food options and there are plenty to choose from.

Everyone wants to know about some of the fair food options and there are plenty to choose from.

 Did you see the epic drone light show that was at the State Fair of Texas?

Did you see the epic drone light show that was at the State Fair of Texas?

The rides, the AG show, the football games...

The rides, the AG show, the football games...

Yikes, A Few Negative Videos from the State Fair of Texas 

In this video you will see a few folks that were obviously misbehaving as they were taken away by police instead of being able to enjoy the parade taking place. 

In this video you will see a few folks that were obviously misbehaving as they were taken away by police instead of being able to enjoy the parade taking place.
There were also some complaints about the cost of parking for the State Fair as I saw a sign that read $30 for parking. That seems crazy to me, but when you go to sporting events you have to pay that price and sometimes even more than that. But if you want to save a few dollars, you could always use the Dart train like these people. 

 

@dallastexas_tv #Fyp#ForYou♬ original sound - Dallas Texas TV

