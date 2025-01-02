(Tyler, Texas) - 2025 has officially kicked off which means there is a "fresh start" thinking for many. Many of you will be working toward getting into better shape this year. Some of you will want to improve your relationship status in 2025. Others of you want to get a better financial foundation built. If you want to take a chance at a quick jump start to the latter plan, playing the Texas Lottery may be the way to go. I searched through their website to find 18 scratch off tickets you can play right now that could pay out a nice chunk of change.

Texas Lottery Scratch Offs You Should Play Now

I would go broke if I played the Texas Lottery every day. I can't do that because my fiancé would drop me in a heartbeat. But when I do have a couple of extra bucks, I do like to indulge in a scratch off ticket or two. I may need to grab one or two in the next couple of days to see if I can bring home some extra cash to bring a nice start to 2025. So I put together a list of tickets of varying prices that still have some big jackpots ready to win.

If you have a gambling problem, call Gamblers Anonymous at 817-371-0624.

The Texas Lottery does keep a running tab of the various scratch off game's jackpot availability. This is to benefit you, especially if you like to play regularly.

Jackpots Still Out There

Some players like to do their research before buying a ticket. One piece of research is seeing the jackpots remaining on various tickets. I don't play a whole lot but after putting this list together, I may seek out one or two of these tickets to see how I do.

The 18 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs You Should Play Now to Kick Off 2025 (Accurate as of January 2, 2025) With 2025 officially kicked off, start it out right with a big win. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery

