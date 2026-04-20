(Port Lavaca, Texas) - Buc-ee's has been expanding across the United States for the last decade or so. Over the last few years, there has been, on average, about 3 new stores per year. That's a lot of new Buc-ee's goodness for all to enjoy.

One thing we don't hear about is an existing Buc-ee's store closing. I will have to say that in my time covering Buc-ee's, this is the first time I've heard about it. Buc-ee's is closing a store in Port Lavaca that will then turn into a competitor.

Buc-ee's to Close Their Port Lavaca Location

Hearing about store closings of any kind has become common place while we fight this weird economy we're in right now. One company we don't hear about as far as store closings is concerned is Buc-ee's. Actually, we constantly hear about new stores being built and opening.

For fans of Buc-ee's in Port Lavaca, Texas, they're a bit sad as their little store will be closing soon (mysanantonio.com). The location was opened in 2000 and is not the behemoth stores we see nowadays. You'll still be able to find the good food, limited merch and other Buc-ee's items you can find at the bigger stores.

Buc-ee's closing Buc-ee's, Port Lavaca - Google Maps loading...

READ MORE: Buc-ee's New Payment Rule is Frustrating Fans and Travelers Alike

Buc-ee's to Close in Port Lavaca but a 7-Eleven to Take its Place

While Buc-ee's is closing, the building will not be empty. 7-Eleven will take over the spot at State Highway 35 and U.S. 87 as you enter Port Lavaca. 7-Eleven announced hundreds of store closings recently which makes this takeover interesting.

READ MORE: Former Convenience Store Brand CEO Says He was Wrong About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's Fan Believes You're a jerk for Parking at the Gas Pump It's a complaint that's seen quite a few times on Buc-ee's fan sites and city Facebook groups, people not liking other people that park at the gas pump. Gallery Credit: Buc-ees Lovers Facebook Group