(Tyler, Texas) - We are in that time of year where the weather does whatever it wants to. Rain today. Chilly temperatures tomorrow. Burning-in-the-desert-heat the next day. It's hard to prepare for the day sometimes.

What we can be prepared for is the aftermath of a severe storm. We've seen recently how a freak hail storm caused some havoc in Tyler. It's good to be prepared if those storms knock out the power or worse.

Tax Free Weekends in Texas

For many years now, right before school gets started, Texas sets aside a weekend to purchase school clothes and school supplies without having to pay sales tax on those items. That idea was expanded a few years ago to allow for a weekend in early spring where you could purchase emergency supplies without paying sales tax. These are for items that are much needed when severe weather moves through the area.

For 2026, this weekend, April 25-27 in Texas, emergency preparation supplies will qualify for the tax savings. There will be some price restrictions like portable generators must be under $3,000 or axes, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and other items must be under $75 to qualify.

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Items That are Never Taxed

Some over the counter items are always tax free like antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes. As long as they have a FDA (Food and Drug Administration) "Drug Facts" label, those items will qualify as tax exempt.

The following items ARE NOT tax exempt:

Medical masks and face masks

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare

Toilet paper

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents.

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies.

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies.

For a complete list of what is and is not eligible, go to comptroller.texas.gov or see the full list below:

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These 23 Emergency Items Will Be Tax Free in Texas April 25-27, 2026 The next tax free weekend in Texas will save you some money on emergency supply items just in time for spring severe weather season. Gallery Credit: Lowes, Home Depot, ULine, Amazon, unsplash.com, Getty Images