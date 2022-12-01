Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, multiple families did not have their child, their niece, their nephew at the Thanksgiving table this year because they went missing, including one family from Garrison, Texas.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

This information comes from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This website hosts the photos and information needed to contact authorities around children under the age of 18 that have gone missing. If a child is considered to be in grave danger, that information will be included along with who they believe the dangerous individual is who has that child. Luckily, in this case, no dangerous subject is with these kids, there is just a family that is desperately looking for him or her.

Missing Teenager from Garrison

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

We don't know all of the circumstances behind the disappearance of Jasmine. What we do know is that she has a history of allegedly running away. A story from April of this year (myarklamiss.com) mentions her missing from a Bossier City youth shelter. She was also reported missing in August of this year. No matter the circumstance, Jasmine's family wants her home.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

The circumstances around any child's disappearance should never be assumed, the family just wants to see a safe return. You can help find any of the 23 Texas children who went missing in November by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

A Garrison, Texas Teenager is Among the 23 Kids Who Went Missing in November For various reasons, these 23 kids have gone missing, including one from East Texas, in the state during November.

