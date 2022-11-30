Domestic violence is a problem in East Texas, in Texas, in our entire country. Its a situation that is so hard for someone to get out of because there is that ultimate control that has been engrained in that person's mind. Once that person does get out, it can still take a while for that control to loosen it's grasp. An incident in Austin, Texas just proves how that control after the breakup can still exist and even lead to an attempt to end the former partner's life.

This Abusive Relationship in Austin

An Austin woman needed to end an abusive three year relationship with attorney Gavin Rush (FOX 7 Austin). Over the next month and a half after she ended the relationship, Rush tried to get back together with her but she refused. Rush started sending threatening texts to her. She stopped replying to his texts so he decided to show up at her job at an Austin bar to talk to her some more.

When Gavin Rush confronted her at her job, she again refused to talk to him. That's when he pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot her. Two bar patrons who were sitting on stools next to Rush tackled him and wrestled the gun away from him. Rush was arrested and bonded out of jail, prompting some criticism from the Austin Police Association.

It's an attempt to regain control when a victim is trying to leave. - Nikhita Ved, The SAFE Alliance.

The entire incident was captured on video from what we can assume is the bar's security cameras. Austin City Council Member, Mackenzie Kelly, posted the video on her Twitter account.

Gavin Rush Walks Up to the Bar

Rush Reaches Into a Bag

Rush Pulls a Gun from the Bag

Bar Patron Tackles Rush

Bar Patron Continues to Wrestle with Rush

Bar Patron, with Help From Another Patron, Take Rush to the Ground

See the Full Video Below

If you are reading this and are in an abusive relationship, it can be very hard to get out. There are organizations available to help in East Texas like the East Texas Crisis Center. They are just a phone call away if you need help, 903-509-2526. If you are reading this outside of East Texas, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

