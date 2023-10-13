Armaidre Argumon was just five weeks old when he vanished from Wells, Texas. He was last seen with his father, DeAndre Argumon, in September of 2000. An AMBER Alert was issued for the baby but was never found. Since that September day in 2020, the father was arrested and has been uncooperative. Baby Armaidre has been missing for 1,120 days as of today's writing (October 13, 2023) with no leads for police to follow.

Where is Armaidre Argumon?

Armaidre Argumon went missing September 18, 2020. He was only five weeks old at the time and was last seen on Old Forest Road in Wells, which is halfway between Alto and Lufkin. Within about four days, Armaidre's father DeAndre Argumon was arrested and jailed for endangering/abandoning a child and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. DeAndre, however, was not providing any information to police as to where baby Armaidre was.

Agreed to a Plea Deal

In September of 2021, Armaidre's father DeAndre Argumon agreed to a plea deal. DeAndre pleaded guilty to child endangerment, receiving 15 years in jail, and guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, received 8 years in jail. DeAndre is currently serving both sentences concurrently.

Case is Still Open

Armaidre Argumon would be about 3 years old now. Someone must know something about this baby's disappearance. If you do know anything no matter how small of a detail or have seen or heard something suspicious recently that may lead to a break in this case, you are asked to call the Wells Police Department at 936-867-5593 or the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, who has been assisting in this investigation, at 903-683-2271.

