Buc-ee's started in South Texas as a simple gas station for locals and travelers to stop at to fill up, go to the bathroom and grab a snack or two. Then in the early 2000s, the founders of Buc-ee's decided it was time to go from cult classic to a must stop for anyone on a road trip. That has ballooned the popularity of the massive gas station to the point that even celebrities are taking notice. One such celebrity is a world famous rock star who made a surprise stop to many fan's delight.

Daytona Beach, Florida

The main collection of Buc-ee's stops remains in the Lone Star State. But there are plenty of locations to visit outside of Texas. Alabama has a location, Tennessee, Colorado and Mississippi have one with more states added, or will be added, to that list. Florida is one of those states that has multiple locations with one of those being found in Daytona Beach.

It was at this location that world famous rock star Lenny Kravitz decided to stop at. Currently, Kravitz is warming up for his Blue Electric Light Tour that kicks off in June in Germany. Part of that warm up meant that he had to stop for some snacks at Buc-ee's.

Fans Loved the Surprise

The visit was chronicled on his TikTok channel. He struts in like he is Buc-ee's founder Arch "Beaver" Aplin III. He takes several moments to greet fans and take photos while he checks out the drink coolers, grabs a brisket sandwich and a bag of Beaver Nuggets (mysanantonio.com).

The comment section lit up after the TikTok video was posted:

Not the First Celebrity to Visit Buc-ee's

In 2022, Jackass star Steve-O was on his The Bucket List Tour and made a stop at the Buc-ee's in Wharton, Texas while on the way to a show in McAllen. He greeted fans, bought some Buc-ee's gear and even skateboarded off of the drink supply counter.

Love it or hate it, Buc-ee's is becoming less of a cult classic and more of a cultural phenomenon. Be on the lookout the next time you visit your favorite Buc-ee's, there could be a celebrity taking in the insanity just like you.

