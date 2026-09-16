Here’s What You Have to Tell a Buyer if Your House Haunted
(Tyler, Texas) - Texas is a hotbed for haunted activity. Even in East Texas, we have a few spots that can be considered haunted. The most famous to come to mind is the Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson.
They have a whole YouTube channel dedicated to the ghostly happenings at the hotel. But if you are selling your home, and you believe that a spirit is occupying that dwelling, do you have a legal obligation to tell the buyer it is haunted? Let's explore this question.
Buying a Home in Texas
Me and my wife just started the process of owning our first home. We are so excited. That means that I've never sold a home. I would assume a perspective buyer will tour a home they're interested in to get a good measure on the condition of the home. For most, a home that is haunted would be an instant deal breaker. Some may love it.
The National Association of Realtors actually has a section of their website that deals with something like this called Stigmatized Properties. A property can be labeled as a Stigmatized Property because of a psychological impact like murder, suicide, hauntings or the previous owner did some, we'll call them "unusual things," in the home.
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Disclosing if a House is Haunted in Texas
While some states do have laws pertaining to the disclosure of unusual activities from a previous owner, is there a law on the books in Texas that says you have to tell a potential buyer that a home is haunted? In short, that answer is no.
In Texas, a seller and agent has no duty to make a disclosure or release information related to whether a death by natural causes, suicide, or accident unrelated to the condition of the property occurred on the property. - diedinhouse.com
According to diedinhouse.com, a website dedicated to letting people know if someone died in a house, there is no law that requires a home seller to disclose if a death, suicide or any accident occurred in the home. This would also include if the house is haunted.
Question Needs to be Asked
As a buyer, I would think this would need to be a question that is asked. You wouldn't want to start settling into a home only to start having your favorite dishes being tossed against the wall or hear the growl of an angry demon.
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