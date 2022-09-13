43 People Enjoyed A Staycation At The Gregg County Jail Last Weekend
We've seen it and said it time and time again...crime doesn't pay and eventually, law enforcement will catch up to you and when they do, you'll most likely end up behind bars, especially in Gregg County, Texas.
Now if you're a criminal and you're reading this, or you know a buddy that has done something wrong or you're an accomplice to something, you might want to take a good look at these photos and take note - each individual was caught in the act of doing something illegal or after the fact. Any way you look, their criminal activity led them to spend some time behind bars this past weekend.
Law enforcement in Gregg County was pretty busy last weekend as they arrested forty-three individuals and booked them into the Gregg County Jail. Gregg County Sheriff's deputies, Longview Police, Kilgore Police, Texas Department of Public Safety and even the Marion County and Rusk County Sheriff's office were in on a couple of arrests.
Taking a look at the booking report for Friday, September 9th - 11th, some suspects were booked in on the following charges:
- no driver's license
- unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
- criminal trespass
- credit card fraud/abuse
- public intoxication
- resisting arrest
These suspects in the following mugshots are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. While some may remain behind bars today, others have posted bond and are hopefully on the right path now and will correct their past mistakes.