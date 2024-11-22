There are over 400 Meals on Wheels clients that are served in East Texas. We’re talking about Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood County. It’s tremendous how volunteers step up to help distribute the food for these clients.

But right now, there is another need that we can all help out with.

Meals on Wheels East Texas Needs One Specific Thing

We know that so many of our friends and neighbors are struggling right now with inflation and life just costing more lately. And those on a limited income are really feeling that crunch. Which is why Meals on Wheels East Texas is asking for donations of dog food.

Is it Just Dog Food or Cat Food Too?

According to the article by KETK, they are doing fine with cat food currently, but their dog food supply has been depleted.

Meals on Wheels East Texas Needs All the Dog Food

It doesn’t need to be any specific brand or any certain size of dog food, the good people at Meals on Wheels East Texas would be happy with any donation you can make to help those furry family members.

If you want to make a donation it’s simple, just stop by their main office located at 3001 Robertson Road in Tyler. Their office is open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

A giant thank you to all the volunteers at Meals on Wheels East Texas. Also, thank you to anyone who has the means to donate right now. The animals and their owners truly appreciate it.

