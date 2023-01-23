45 People Are Facing Felony Charges After Arrests In Smith County, Texas

Get our free mobile app

This past weekend was a mixed bag when it came to outdoor activities because of the rain Saturday, but Sunday turned out to be a pretty good day. That didn't really matter because it was divisional playoff weekend in the NFL. We now know which four teams are playing in the championship games next week and ultimately two of them will go on to play in Super Bowl LVII.

Unfortunately one of those teams will not be the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a painful loss to the San Franciso 49ers. After their loss last night, it didn't take long for frustrated Dallas Cowboys fans to come to blows with each other while at a divisional playoff-watching game at AT&T Stadium. Those caught up in the Malay could have ended up in jail and some charges were pressed against them for their involvement.

Law enforcement in Smith County has been pretty busy lately. This past weekend the Smith County Jail intake department processed sixty-six people into jail while nearly one hundred were booked in the prior weekend. While the majority of those arrested were charged with misdemeanors a good amount have been charged with some sort of felony.

Some of the charges that have been applied to these suspects include:

driving while intoxicated - third offense or more

unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

bringing a prohibited substance or item in correctional facility

aggravated robbery

theft of an ATM

a wide variety of drug charges

other charges

Those appearing below are innocent until proven guilty.

All suspects in these alleged crimes are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. While some suspects may have been released from jail already, others are waiting for their court date and have been charged with the indicated crimes. The following suspects and associated charges are provided by records published by the Smith County Sheriff's Office. Those appearing in the following list have been charged with some kind of felony as defined by these resource sites.

As a friendly reminder, don't do drugs and whatever you do leave your drugs at home - DO NOT TAKE THEM INTO A CORRECTIONAL FACILITY - or you could end up on the other side along with the person you're there to visit.

