Easy Tips for Keeping Your Pets Safe During 4th of July Fireworks

Yep, I'm that lady you see on social media complaining about the neighbors and their fireworks. Just call me Karen.

I know I get on everyone's nerves. However, I don't give a rat's ass. I have three pups, all three of which are easily scared... and they're old and lose control of their, well, you know. I normally have several horses in residence at my farm as well, who are easily spooked. Do you know how much a vet bill is if, God forbid, your horse gets scared and goes through a fence? Not to mention the emotional turmoil and the pain involved for the animal. So, let the big boys handle the fireworks downtown.

Now I'm not saying I don't enjoy fireworks, because I do! There's something magical and romantic about them if I'm being honest. I just don't enjoy kids having bottle rocket wars in the street or roman candles going off willy-nilly. With that being said, I know folks are going to pop their own fireworks, but if you're going to do it, do it responsibly!

Did you know the 4th of July holiday is the time of year when most pets go missing? I know that if any of mine got out and ran away out of fear, I'd be devastated! Here are some tips for keeping your beloved pets safe and injury-free this 4th of July with a fun and totally cute video from Petco!

