5 Things You Didn’t Know about Pumpkin Spice

Sure, we're almost a month away from the official start of fall (September 22) - but don't let that stop you from enjoying a seasonal sip of your favorite autumn nectar flavored with pumpkin spice.

You've got lattes, ciders, Spam, and pretty much every thing seasoned with the stuff to choose from - so go crazy. While you suck down your 5th PSL and strap on your Uggs (it's a bit hot for Chewbacca shoes in my humble opinion, but whatever turns your leaves) let me take you for a stroll through the secret history of you favorite fall flavor.