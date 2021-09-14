5 Week Old Baby From Wells Still Missing, Dad Now Jailed For 15 Years

Get our free mobile app

DeAndre Argumon will spend the next fifteen years in prison in connection with the disappearance of his five-week-old son.

Almost one year later, the whereabouts of his son, Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, is still a mystery to Cherokee County law enforcement officials. DeAndre was reportedly the last person to see the infant in the Wells area of Cherokee County in September 2020 and was reported missing to law enforcement after he said someone took the baby. Argumon confessed to being under the influence of some kind of substance at the time. The events took place around 8:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Old Forest Road on September 18th.

Cherokee County officials issued an AMBER Alert for the missing child. The Wells Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriffs Office and the Texas Rangers searched for young Armaidre. After roughly two weeks of searching, officials canceled the search and the AMBER Alert. DeAndre Argumond was subsequently arrested for child abandonment.

After reaching a plea deal and pleading guilty to abandonment of a child, Judge Chris Day, of the 2nd Judicial District Court, sentenced DeAndre Argumon to fifteen years for abandonment of a child and sentenced to eight years in conjunction with another crime, the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Both sentences will be served concurrently.

To this day the whereabouts or remains of Armaidre Antwon Marquie Argumon are still unknown. Law enforcement agencies around Wells encourage the public to check their property for signs of recently disturbed ground that could be the sign of a small grave. Cherokee Crime Stoppers is still offering a reward for information related to the case and a $1000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the discovery of the missing infant.

You may call and remain anonymous. The East Texas Crime Stoppers tip line is 903.586.STOP or 903.586.7867 or tips may be called into the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 903.683.2271.

The Top 12 Texas Cold Cases Dating Back To 1968 There are families still looking for answers and closure in these twelve Texas cold cases.

HELP: These 28 Teen Girls Went Missing In June In Texas Take a moment and look. Do you recognize any of them? Do you recognize their last names? Maybe they're a family friend, or the best friend of your daughter, or the daughter of a member of your church small group. They matter.

Texas Top 8 Most Wanted (July 2021) These folks are whats considered the "worst of the worst", the 8 Most Wanted Fugitives in Texas. Everyone on this list has at least a $7,500 reward for their capture but they also should be considered armed and dangerous so don't try to be a hero and "apprehend" these suspects on your own. Alert law enforcement or call Texas DPS at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

The Killers Behind These 5 Texas Cold Cases Still Roam Free