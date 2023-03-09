Smith County, TX Sheriff Needs Help Finding Two Runaway Kids

The Smith County Sheriff's Office Has Shared With Us Details About Two Separate Cases Involving Runaway Kids.

It's sad to report on stories involving kids who runaway from home. No matter their reasons, its unfortunate because now the families of these young people are worried sick and desperately trying to bring them back home safely. The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in helping bring these two young men home.

Latravion Dewberry is a listed Runaway Juvenile who ran away from his residence on 02/19/2023.

He is described as a black male, black hair, brown eyes, 5’09, 145 lbs. Latravion was involved in an incident where he was shot multiple times in December and is still healing from his injuries. Latravion’s mother is clearly concerned for her son’s welfare and safety and worries that he is around further situations where he’s at risk of death or further bodily harm. It is unknown where Latravion went, but he does have ties to the immediate Tyler area.

Eric Jason Duran is a listed Runaway Juvenile who was last seen on 02/24/2023.

He is described as a Hispanic male, brown hair, brown eyes, 5’04, 110 lbs. Eric does have ties to the immediate Tyler area. The sheriff's office also warns that anyone who harbors a child and is criminally negligent about whether the child is younger than 18 years of age and has voluntarily left home without the consent of a parent or guardian, can be charged with Harboring a Runaway, a Class A Misdemeanor.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Latravion Dewberry or Eric Duran, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or Detective Jennifer Stockwell 903-533-1880 ext 26.

