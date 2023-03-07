Police in Jacksonville, TX are Looking for This Robbery and Assault Suspect–Seen Them?

Yesterday, the Police in Jacksonville, Texas shared a press release regarding an alleged theft and assault that took place at an area convenience store.

Do you recognize this individual or have any details regarding this incident that occurred in Jacksonville, Texas? The Jacksonville Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying this suspect.

Joe Williams, Chief of Police in Jacksonville, Texas shared a media release on the Jacksonville TX Police Department Facebook page. According to the release, it was around 5:00 am in the morning on March 4, 2023, when an individual allegedly robbed and assaulted the clerk at Jake's Food Store located at 2020 East Rusk Street in Jacksonville, Texas.

According to the media release shared on the Jacksonville TX Police Department Facebook page:

"The suspect fled the area in an unknown direction of travel. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen."

Do you have any information regarding this alleged robbery and assault that occurred in Jacksonville, Texas?

The Jacksonville Police Department requests that, if you recognize the individual in the photo below or have any information regarding the incident, you reach out to Detective Compton at (903) 339-3339 or (903) 586-2549.

Another contact was shared at the bottom of the release: POC Corporal Amanda Bragg, reachable at (903) 339-3356. The media release also confirmed that you may remain anonymous if you wish to protect your and your family's privacy.

Here's the photo:

Photos: Jacksonville Police Department Photos: Jacksonville Police Department loading...

As always, all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thanks for taking a moment to look.

