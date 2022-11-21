Get our free mobile app

UPDATE:

The Smith County Sheriff's Office released additional information at 10:09 a.m. in regard to this missing child. Zechariah Sutton and his alleged abductor were caught on surveillance video entering a Tyler Walmart on Troup Hwy. The pair was seen walking into the store at 2:41 p.m. on November 20th. The suspect's vehicle was also seen in the Walmart parking lot.

Smith County Sheriff's Office Smith County Sheriff's Office loading...

ORIGINAL POST:

Law enforcement from Smith County Texas issued an Amber Alert this morning (Monday, November 21st) for a 5-year-old boy that a family friend has allegedly abducted. Zechariah Sutton was last seen around 11 a.m. Sunday, he left with a family friend who was taking him to get a toy for his birthday, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

Smith County Sheriff deputies are searching for a black 2007 Jeep Wrangler with the license plate RVZ 5874 driven by the 59-year-old suspect Pamala Evonne Medlock.

The sheriff's office was contacted about a missing child from the Overton area and after speaking with the family they learned about the circumstances of his disappearance.

Zechariah Sutton is described as:

black male

5 years old

3'5"

60 - 70 pounds

last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and bottoms

black shoes

SUSPECT Pamela Medlock is described as:

black female

5'6"

medium build

corn rows

last seen wearing a maroon plaid jacket and khaki pants

The sheriff's office says the suspect frequents the Overton and Kilgore areas and is known to frequent the Valero convenience store in Overton. She was last seen driving a black 2007 Jeep Wranger with TX license plate RVZ 5874.

If you have any information regarding the location of Zechariah Sutton please call the Smith County Sheriff's Office at 903.566.6600.

