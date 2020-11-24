60 Seconds of Zen – Animals Drinking from a Fountain

Look, 2020 has been a year to forget. There is not a person alive right now that would disagree with that statement. So anytime we can get a moment of zen, it is most welcome. Hopefully the above video can do that. I ran across it at random on YouTube and it features a water fountain that is visited by various woodland creatures. I came away after this 60 seconds of viewing with a smile on my face and a little relaxed. Hopefully it does the same for you.

There is not much of a description for this video, just that it comes from Daily Picks and Flicks, a channel that describes itself as "viral videos, funny pictures and odd news blog." The above video looks to have been someone who set up a Ring camera next to a water fountain and recorded many different woodland creatures making a visit to get a drink.

We see a coyote, skunk, raccoon, possum, couple of snakes, rabbit and various birds make a stop. Most stop for a drink, the birds mainly want to play and bathe. The two different snakes that show up were interesting to see. One does take a drink, the other just looked to make a stop to cool off.

I just thought this was really cool to see and hope you got a minute of enjoyment out of it like I did. Thanks for watching and reading my friends.