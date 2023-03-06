Most of us know that Dr Pepper (with no "." by the way) was invented in Waco. In fact, most Texans know that Six Flags theme park, based outside of Dallas, TX, is named after the six countries that have ruled over The Lone Star State.

By now most of us know that Texas uses its own power grid, separate from the rest of the United States, we gotta crash course on that thanks to "Snowpacolypse '21." But I came across a few Texas facts that I think even the staunchest Texas historian will not know.

You know I'm fairly certain that most of us know that King Ranch, at 825,000 acres, is larger than the entire state of Rhode Island. But did you know that the sprawling ranch actually reaches into six different Texas counties? Or that it was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1961?

That right there's a freebie, I'm not even including those King Ranch facts among "7 Interesting TEXAS Facts I Guarantee You Did Not Know."

No, but two of the facts on my list does have to do with the size of Texas. And what does Texas have to do with helium? Well, unless you grew up in Amarillo there is a good chance you don't know another fact that makes this list.

And while I was shocked when I realized that my own children don't know who Bugs Bunny is, I myself was surprised to learn that his popular catchphrase was rooted in The Lone Star State.

Bet you didn't know that.

And now, ladies and gentlemen, inspired by the folks at Culture Trip, 7 Interesting TEXAS Facts I Guarantee You Did Not Know that will make great water cooler chat at work tomorrow. And, hey, if you did know all seven of these, congratulations. You, amigo, are Texas af.

