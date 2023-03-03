Wanna Take a Look Inside Jason Witten's Amazing Westlake Mansion?

Watching Jason Witten play football for the Dallas, TX Cowboys was one of the most enjoyable things to do every Sunday. The no-doubt future Hall of Famer brought all he had to every play.

But where did one of the greatest tight ends ever lay his head down at night? Let's take a look a the All Pro's former abode.

After 18 season in the NFL, 17 with the Dallas Cowboys, no tight end in NFL history has ever played more games than Witten. In fact only Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez has more receptions and yards as a tight end.

Witten was a third-round pick back in 2003 and throughout his career was named to the Pro Bowl 11 times, tied for most in Cowboys history. He was also the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2012, and was a two-time NFL All-Pro.

Upon his retirement he walked away the Cowboys' all-time leader in receptions (1,215) and yards (12,977) and second in touchdown catches (72). He had four 1,000-yard seasons. In 2012 he set a then record for catches in a season by a tight end (110) -- a record that has since been broken. The legendary Cowboy will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026.

If you didn't know, Witten now coaches high school football, and guess what? He's really good at it.

But those amazing stats aren't why you clicked on this story are they? Let's take a look at the type of home amassing stats like that can land you:

This 8,841-square-foot estate is located in the exclusive Vaquero community. "The Mediterranean-style mansion rests on a 1.2-acre site in a gated luxury enclave that is home to myriad sports stars and celebrities. It has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms."

The 17-room mansion also offers:

Four-car garage

Wine cellar

Vaulted ceilings

Five fireplaces

Game room

Gym

Movie theater

Access to Tom Fazio-designed golf course

