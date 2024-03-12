7 Major Issues That Make Your Texas Vehicle Illegal To Drive
We see it on the Texas roads all too often -- cars that are just not worthy to be on the roadways. They could have a busted windshield, a side mirror hanging on for dear life, or just one headlight. All of those issues and more are actually illegal in Texas to drive with. So let's look at the 7 Vehicle Issues That Are Illegal to Drive With in Texas.
We Want Our Vehicles to Run and Look Their Best
We want our vehicles running in tip-top shape. We want our vehicles not to have any dents or scratches. We want to get down the road as easily as possible.
Unfortunately, that doesn't always happen. We will get that infuriating ding in the parking lot. We will get those unsightly scratches when someone kicks up a rock on the road. We will have some kind of mechanical issue with our vehicles the longer we drive them.
Certain Problems Violate the Law
While some can deal with a minor scratch or ding on their vehicle, others will ignore a major issue with their vehicle and continue driving it. The thing is, if you have a taillight that is not illuminating when you press the brake pedal -- that's a violation of the law. If you have just one headlight guiding you down the road at night -- that's a violation of the law.
Driver Responsibility
Yes, it is expensive to take our vehicles to the shop and have any work done to them. But that is our responsibility as drivers -- to keep our vehicles properly maintained and in good repair. Otherwise, your junked-out 2008 Honda (or whichever year, make model) doesn't need to be on the highway. Let's take a look at the problems that will make your vehicle illegal to drive.
These 7 Problems Make Your Car Illegal to Drive in Texas
Gallery Credit: unsplash.com
6 Exemptions For Wearing a Seat Belt in Texas
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins
10 Common Laws Broken in Texas
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins
EDIT: This was originally published Aug 17, 2023