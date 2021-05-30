7 Presumed Dead After Plane Crashes into Tennessee Lake

A Cessna Citation 501 carrying seven passengers crashed into Percy Priest Lake, located just outside of Nashville. Officials say emergency crews have now shifted from a search and rescue effort to a recovery operation as all seven on board the plane are now presumed dead.

The New York Times reports the plane crashed at about 11:00 am CST 05/29/21 not long after takeoff from Smyrna Airport, located just south of Nashville.

All seven on board the plane at the time of the crash have been identified.

Ashley McDonald, a spokeswoman for the Rutherford County government in Tennessee, identified those on board as William J. Lara, Gwen S. Lara, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters, and Brandon Hannah, all of Brentwood, Tenn.

The plane was headed to Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

The National Transportation Safety Board has sent two investigators to the crash site. They hope to release a preliminary report on the crash within the next two weeks. The full reports could take up to two years.

Among the seven passengers were controversial diet guru Gwen Shamblin Laura and her husband. Newsweek reports that all of the passengers "were members of the Remnant Fellowship Church, which grew out of founder Shamblin Lara's Christian diet program, The Weigh Down Workshop."