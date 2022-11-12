[VIDEO] Two Planes Collide in the Air at Dallas, Texas Airshow, Then Crash

Earlier this afternoon, Saturday, November 12, two planes collided while flying in a Dallas, Texas airshow.

The incident was confirmed, according to WFAA, by Dallas Fire-Rescue and occurred around 1:20 P.M. at the Wings Over Dallas air show on Saturday. The event was held at the Dallas Executive Airport.

WFAA reports that "emergency crews were responding to the scene at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas air show" after a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress was struck by a Bell P-63 Kingcobra before crashing to the ground below. Here's a look at the video shared by Mike Saccone.

Get our free mobile app

Due to the crash, Dallas Police announced on their Twitter account that SB 67 and NB 67 have been shut down and traffic is being diverted to east and west of Ledbetter.

"As many of you have now seen, we have had a terrible tragedy in our city today during an airshow. Many details remain unknown or unconfirmed at this time. The NTSB has taken command of the crash scene with Dallas PD and Dallas Fire-Rescue continuing to provide support."

The FAA reported that, currently "it is unknown how many people were on both aircraft.”

Comments Toward Longview Police After Officer Causes Crash These comments online were pretty harsh after the Longview Police Department admits an officer caused a crash.

[PHOTOS] Stunning New Smith County Courthouse Plan Blends Traditional and Modern It's truly stunning. As you'll see in the photos, the new Smith County Courthouse will blend traditional with modern, the old with the new, and the past with the present and the future.