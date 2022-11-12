[VIDEO] Two Planes Collide in the Air at Dallas, Texas Airshow, Then Crash
Earlier this afternoon, Saturday, November 12, two planes collided while flying in a Dallas, Texas airshow.
The incident was confirmed, according to WFAA, by Dallas Fire-Rescue and occurred around 1:20 P.M. at the Wings Over Dallas air show on Saturday. The event was held at the Dallas Executive Airport.
WFAA reports that "emergency crews were responding to the scene at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas air show" after a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress was struck by a Bell P-63 Kingcobra before crashing to the ground below. Here's a look at the video shared by Mike Saccone.
And here's one from another angle shared by Shane B. Murphy:
Due to the crash, Dallas Police announced on their Twitter account that SB 67 and NB 67 have been shut down and traffic is being diverted to east and west of Ledbetter.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson shared this regarding the crash:
"As many of you have now seen, we have had a terrible tragedy in our city today during an airshow. Many details remain unknown or unconfirmed at this time. The NTSB has taken command of the crash scene with Dallas PD and Dallas Fire-Rescue continuing to provide support."
The FAA reported that, currently "it is unknown how many people were on both aircraft.”