Four People Dead in Mississippi After Small Plane Crashes Into Home

Four people were killed in Mississippi last night (05/04/21) after a small plane crashed into a house at around 11:00 pm.

Emergency personnel responded to reports of a downed aircraft at around 11:20 pm on Annie Christie Drive in the Irene Chapel Neighborhood in Hattiesburg, Mississippi according to the Hattiesburg Police Department's Facebook page.

Four people tragically died in the crash.

The Hattiesburg Police Dept. has identified the victims in the Tuesday night plane crash as the following:

Gerry Standley, 55, of Hattiesburg Louis Provenza, 67, of Texas Harper Provenza, 2, of Texas Anna Calhoun, 23, of Texas

CNN reports three people were on board the plane at the time of the crash.

Residents in the Irene Chapel Neighborhood are being asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police if they find any aircraft debris in their yards.

Authorities are making Mental Health Therapists, Community Support Specialists, and Peer Support Specialists available to residents in the area of the crash.