Four People Dead in Mississippi After Small Plane Crashes Into Home
Four people were killed in Mississippi last night (05/04/21) after a small plane crashed into a house at around 11:00 pm.
Emergency personnel responded to reports of a downed aircraft at around 11:20 pm on Annie Christie Drive in the Irene Chapel Neighborhood in Hattiesburg, Mississippi according to the Hattiesburg Police Department's Facebook page.
Four people tragically died in the crash.
Update: May 5, 2021 at 5:00 a.m.
On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, emergency personnel responded to a report of a downed...
Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Wednesday, May 5, 2021
The Hattiesburg Police Dept. has identified the victims in the Tuesday night plane crash as the following:
Gerry Standley, 55, of Hattiesburg
Louis Provenza, 67, of Texas
Harper Provenza, 2, of Texas
Anna Calhoun, 23, of Texas
CNN reports three people were on board the plane at the time of the crash.
Residents in the Irene Chapel Neighborhood are being asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police if they find any aircraft debris in their yards.
Authorities are making Mental Health Therapists, Community Support Specialists, and Peer Support Specialists available to residents in the area of the crash.
Read more at hattiesburgamerican.com.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.