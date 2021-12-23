Sending love to the families and friends of the two people that were tragically killed this past Tuesday in Fort Bend County, Texas.

A solo-flying pilot of a single-engine Cessna 208 collided mid-air with a person who was piloting a paraglider. Sadly, both pilots were killed, Texas Department of Public Safety and FAA officials confirmed.

The Federal Aviation Administration named the pilot of the Cessna as 35-year-old Robert Gruss. A later update revealed the pilot of the paraglider was Kenneth Tuttle, 51.

The cause of death for both men was confirmed as blunt force trauma.

Officials said the Cessna was on its way from George Bush Intercontinental Airport headed to Victoria Regional Airport and Fort Bend County authorities said the plane is owned by what they refer to as a "sportsman's club."

ABC13, KTRK reports the accident occurred at around "9:40 a.m. in the 3500 block of Bowser." The plane crashed into a field near the Fulshear area. The photo above reveals the aftermath of the crash. Also, reports say a parachute was found in the vicinity, as well.

Heartbreaking story. Most pilots do their very best to follow safety protocols when flying any kind of aircraft. In fact, pilots are some of the most conscientious, responsible people you'll ever meet--and I know quite a few.

Tragically, even the best pilots--like the best drivers--find themselves faced with sudden danger. I've heard that it's already quite challenging to see full-sized jumbo jets (without looking at the radar/gadgets/data) if they're further away than 2 miles. So, one can imagine how difficult it might be to see a paraglider.

Regardless, it's such a tragedy. Thinking of and sending much love to the friends and families of these two men. May they rest in peace.

