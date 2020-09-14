8 Outdoor Activities That Make You Feel Like a Kid Again

According to the New York Post 60% of Americans have a new found love for nature thanks to COVID-19. The survey that the New York Post mentions was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation. The survey found that many of us were put in better moods when we went outside and enjoyed the sunshine and the great outdoors.

57% of the folks surveyed said the pandemic has taken a toll on their mental health and overall sense of happiness. There are a lot of outdoor activities that remind us of our childhood. The survey also asked people to name the top outdoor activities that make them feel like a kid again.