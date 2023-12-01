Get our free mobile app

East Texas kids will soon be out of school for their Christmas holiday break and you might even have family and friends with kids in town visiting at some point before Christmas. Any parent will most likely hear the phrase, "I'm bored. What is there to do?" uttered from their child's mouth during the holiday.

No matter how hard you try to keep the kids entertained, whether with games at home or on some kind of device, they are going to get bored. Thankfully you live in East Texas, where there are plenty of activities and fun things to do with the kids and to get them out of the house. Some activities can even help them burn off the excess kid energy and help them go to sleep sooner too!

There are quite a few fun things to do when you hear that dreaded, 'I'm bored' phrase.

As a parent myself, I have heard that phrase come out of my child's mouth a number of times. So when a digital device or streaming program can't keep the boredom phrase from being said, here are some suggestions so you can jump into action quickly before there is a huge meltdown. From children's museums to safaris, zip-lining to state parks, Christmas light decorations, mini-golf to laser tag and paintball, there is something to entertain everyone to help keep boredom at bay and in the backseat.

Now is the time to make some new Christmas memories with these fun activities and enjoy the Christmas break with the kids and family.

20 Things To Do To Kick Holiday Boredom To The Curb In East Texas Now it's time to take on a new adventure with the family this holiday and to kick boredom to the curb with these fun East Texas activities. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

