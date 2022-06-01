91 People Had A Memorable Memorial Weekend Trip To The Smith County Jail
This past Memorial weekend there were a lot of remembrance events and ceremonies happening, graduation parties that were being hosted, pool parties being thrown, fun times being spent on the lake, thousands of cookouts and barbecues happening, and a lot of relaxing.
While we are all enjoying ourselves with an extra day off from work, hopefully, some of us were taking things a bit too far and to the extreme and ended up crossing paths with Smith County law enforcement and somehow ended up being booked into the Smith County Jail.
The Smith County Sheriff's office, Tyler Police department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Whitehouse Police department, Bullard Police Department, and Lindale Police department all reported taking suspects to the Smith County Jail in downtown Tyler.
Ninety-one people were arrested for a wide variety of reasons and booked into the jail, including:
- criminal trespass
- public intoxication
- unlawful carrying of a weapon
- possession of a controlled substance
- driving while intoxicated
- aggravated assault
Those are just a few of the charges that have been filed against these suspects. Many have bonded out of jail and are back in the community and each will soon have their day in court where they will be able to plead their case, while others remain in jail waiting on that court date to be set. Each suspect is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Some of these individuals have either started their criminal record on file at judicial.smith-county.com or have added more lines to their file already.