27 Felony Arrests Were Made In Smith County On The Last Weekend Of July

July is going down in the almanac as the hottest month ever on planet Earth. We have experienced a pretty hot and humid July here in East Texas and we continue to bake under the summer sun and live through HEAT ADVISORIES and EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS. You'd think with it being as hot as it is that criminals would take a break from the heat and chill out but that's not the case.

There is not a single perfect person. We all make choices in life every single day and some of those choices come with stiff consequences if a law is broken and the suspect is found guilty in a court of law. As the final weekend of July 2023 was coming to a close, the jail cell door was also coming to a close behind some people who were booked into the Smith County Jail on the final weekend of the month.

64 people were booked into the jail July 28th - 30th and of those arrested, 27 people are now facing at least one felony charge.

Felony charges were issued for the following reasons:

driving while intoxicated - 3rd time or more

possession of a controlled substance

aggrevated assault with a deadly weapon

prohibited substance in a correctional facility

property theft

We can hope and pray that these individuals find the right path in life so that things turn around for them and they will not have to live through going to jail again or even enduring a trial of any kind.

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail and received at least one felony charge. These individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Some individuals have posted bail and are out of jail at this time while others wait for a bond hearing or court date. Some of the individuals below were detained by Smith County deputies and are being held on a US Marshal, Federal, or Immigration detainer. All information was obtained through an open records request and provided by the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

