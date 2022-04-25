A Choking Krum ISD Student Relieved Thanks To Quick Actions From Teacher

Get our free mobile app

A teacher from Krum ISD in Denton County is being hailed as a hero for saving the life of a student that was in distress.

English teacher, Carly Lovelace, was in her classroom last week teaching her students when one of them bolted out of the room in a panic because she was choking on the lid of a plastic bottle. Lovelace followed the student into the hall and administered the Heimlich maneuver where she was able to get the bottle cap dislodged from the student's throat.

The entire hallway episode was caught on the school's surveillance system including the gigantic hug afterward. Krum ISD tells Fox 4 that the student did receive medical assistance and is doing fine. Ms. Lovelace is being hailed as a hero for her quick thinking and action. Krum ISD Superintendent Dr. Jason Cochran says,

In a time when educators and education are constantly under fire, it is truly inspiring to watch a teacher create such a life-changing moment and have such a connection with her student. Seeing this student embrace Mrs. Lovelace for so long after being saved is inspiring to me and inspiring to others in the profession; that relationship right there is why teachers come into this profession."

This isn't the first time that Ms. Lovelace is being hailed as a hero either, NBCDFW reports that after being trained on the Heimlich earlier in her career, a similar incident happened while she was a preschool teacher.

Teachers are doing more than just teaching in the classroom. They have to be prepared for just about any kind of situation that could instantly unfold in their classroom.

