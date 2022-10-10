East Texas High School Band Instructor Charged with Federal Child Exploitation Violations

A Texarkana, Arkansas, man has been charged in a federal complaint with violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston On Friday.

A former director of the Texas High School color guard is facing state and federal charges connected to alleged sexual misconduct in a shocking story that has rocked educators and parents across the area.

46 Year Old Brandon Neil Sams Was Charged In Federal Court.

According to a press release from The Department Of Justice and reporting from TXK Today, from March 2022 through September 2022, Sams, while serving as a band instructor at Texas High School, allegedly attempted to entice or persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity.

He was arrested by Texarkana Independent School District police On Sept. 30th.

TISD police arrested him on state charges of evading arrest, evidence tampering and improper relationship between educator and student with bonds totaling $70,000, according to Bowie County jail records.

On Sep. 26, 2022, Sams allegedly attempted to obstruct or conceal information from law enforcement.

Sams was later brought up on Federal charges after he appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Boone Baxter on Oct. 7, on a federal complaint charging him with enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice. Sams waived the issue of detention and remains in custody.

Because Sams Is An Arkansas Resident Who Committed The Alleged Crime In Texas, He Now Has To Deal With Federal And State Charges.

Sams faces 10 years to life in federal prison if convicted of coercion and enticement of a minor and up to 20 years if convicted of obstruction. If convicted in Bowie County of improper relationship between educator and student, Sams faces two to 20 years in a Texas prison. An indictment or complaint is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

