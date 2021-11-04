A Dallas Museum Was Closed Until Mick Jagger Knocked On The Door

We were in the building on Tuesday night for the epic return of The Rolling Stones at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas where the world's greatest rock band delivered an amazing show over 3 very cold and rainy hours. Its still the talk of Texas as the band now prepares to head south to Austin for their next show.



Before the show, Stones frontman Mick Jagger was spotted all over Dallas taking in all the sights and sounds of the city according to posts he made on his Instagram account.

One of the sights Mick wanted to take in was at the African-American Museum of Dallas where Jennifer Monet Cowley was working on Monday hanging up an exhibit. The museum is closed on Mondays but Cowley said she heard a knock at the door and noticed an older British gentleman inquiring about coming inside.

Mick Jagger Facebook

Little did she know at the moment that it was the legendary Mick Jagger but one of her colleagues Charka Jones, suspected it was him. When he pulled his mask down and gave a smirk, that's when Jones knew for sure she was in front of music royalty.

Cowley was still in disbelief as they opened up the museum for Jagger and gave him a tour. The really cool part is they exchanged gifts. Cowley a local artist and fashion designer, offered Jagger and his team custom shirts, and Mick in return said he would connect Cowley with his stylist and gave her 2 VIP tickets to the show. How cool is that?

Here is the story from Jennifer herself in this interview courtesy of WFAA.

