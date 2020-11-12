Texas African American Museum Moving Into Old Tyler Fire Station

Last year, I had the pleasure of visiting the beautiful National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington D.C. and it was truly a wonderful and eye opening experience and I HIGHLY recommend that if you're ever in that area its a MUST visit.

But you don't have to travel too far to learn about the contributions Black people have made to East Texas and the entire region with the Texas African American Museum which is preparing for a nice upgrade from its current location on North Border Avenue.

According to KLTV, thanks to a donation by the City of Tyler, the old vacant Tyler fire station #4 located at 309 W. Martin Luther King Blvd will now be the new home of the the museum. The new location gives the museum more space for displays and also keeps it in North Tyler as a standalone building.

Renovations will begin soon and they hope to be open and running at the start of 2021. In the meantime, stop by and learn more about Black history at their current location at 3000 N. Border Ave and visit their website for more details.