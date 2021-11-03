Ugly Weather Didn’t Stop The Rolling Stones From Rocking Dallas

When you get a chance to see a group of ICONS perform, you take that opportunity because you never know when or if you'll ever get the chance to see them again. I received an email from a buddy offering me 2 tickets to see rock icons The Rolling Stones. Even though I'm an R&B/Hip Hop head, I'm a MUSIC fan first and when asked I wanted to see the World's Greatest Rock & Roll Band, my answer was unequivocally clear:

via GIPHY

The Stones brought their "No Filter" Tour to the legendary Cotton Bowl on Tuesday night, after it was postponed last year due to COVID. Just a few months removed from the death drummer Charlie Watts, the band rolls on and they delivered for over 3 hours in the cold November rain but the crowd was still pumped and partying nonetheless.

Melz

Mick Jagger still has his moves and still sounds amazing and he also shouted out GUN BARREL CITY here in East Texas. Keith Richards was still the coolest guy in the stadium and Ron Wood is still one of the all time greats on guitar. It was also cool to see multiple generations of fans come out to see these legends. From grandparents who saw them in the 60's and 70's bringing their grandkids to them now is a very cool thing.



I'll admit that I don't have a Stones tattoo nor do I know their entire catalog they performed all my personal favorites including "Start Me Up", "Honky Tonk Women", "You Can't Always Get What You Want" and "Miss You" among other massive hits.

It was an incredible show and I strongly recommend that if they are coming to your city soon, GO SEE THEM! Check out more photos in our gallery below.

The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Live In The Dallas Cotton Bowl Photos from The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour in Dallas on Nov. 2nd 2021.

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands