A Drive Thru Safari Is For Sale In Robertson County, Texas

If you Ever Wanted To Own Your Own Zoo, Then We Have The Place For You!

Growing up as kids, we used to love to look at the animals in the zoo but have you ever imagined what it would be like to OWN your own Zoo? Well you're in luck because there's a "drive thru" safari for sale in Texas and you have a couple of options to choose from if you want to get your hands on it.

The Franklin Drive Thru Safari located off Highway 79 in Robertson County was listed for sale by Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C.

Franklin Drive Thru Safari is being offered completely turnkey with plenty of housing for owners and guests alike. The 240 plus acres are located just 35 plus minutes from Lake Limestone, 45 plus minutes from College Station, and just over an hour from Waco according to the seller Texas Ranch Sales LLC.

The drive-thru safari has been open for over 10 years.

The property consists of more than 240 acres with a 5,000+ square-foot main home built in 2020, a 3,200+ square-foot guest house, and seven cabins that can be rented out. There are also several homes on the property for employees and a foreman.

The more than 100 different species of animals that reside on the property will also be included in the sale.

A large gift shop will also be included along with a birdhouse, a reptile house, a 40′x60′ metal shop building, a 60′x100′ hay barn, an exotic barn, and catch pens. According to Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C. buyers will have the option to purchase all 240 plus acres, purchase just the safari, or purchase the property in the back which includes the main house. According to KBTX, a representative for Franklin Drive Thru Safari said it is not closing and the current owners will continue to be involved in running the park. Let's take a look!

