KNUE-FM -- Sure, they say everything is bigger in Texas. That may be mostly true. But over the last ten years or so, that didn’t necessarily include newly built apartments.

If apartment living in Texas has felt a little tighter lately, you’re not imagining it. For years, new apartments have been shrinking—but now, in some cases, that trend may finally be starting to shift. According to the Dallas Morning News in May of 2025, “Apartments [were] getting smaller. And one North Texas city [led] the country in shrinking abodes.”

The Numbers Don’t Lie—Apartments Were Shrinking

The Dallas Morning News linked to a RentCafe study shared last year, which revealed that new-build apartments in Arlington had dropped by 215 square feet over the past decade. That may not sound like much, but it can make a big difference.

“The average size of a new apartment built in Arlington between 2015 and 2024 was 902 square feet — down from an average of 1,117 for units built in the decade before 2015,” the Dallas Morning News reported.

And it wasn’t just Arlington. This has been a statewide trend. Across Texas, new construction has leaned toward smaller floor plans. Combine that with what feels like never-ending rent increases, and it raises some real questions about value.

Why Were Developers Building Smaller?

The study points to demand as a major reason. In Arlington, for example, the University of Texas at Arlington has grown significantly, bringing more students who need housing. That helps explain the rise in one-bedroom units over larger layouts.

Land Costs and Profit Motives Play a Role

On top of that, land costs across Texas have surged. Smaller units allow developers to fit more apartments into the same space, potentially leading to higher returns. In today’s market, that’s been a major factor.

But now, that trend may be starting to shift.

Are Some New Apartments Finally Getting Bigger Again?

After years of squeezing more units into tighter spaces, some new apartment builds are beginning to stretch out again. Recent data shows the average apartment size in the U.S. has climbed to about 908 square feet, hinting at a move away from ultra-compact living.

Builders appear to be responding to what renters want right now: a little more room to live, work, and breathe. While smaller units still dominate, the shift toward slightly larger floor plans suggests the focus isn’t just on maximizing space anymore. It’s also about comfort and flexibility.

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That's encouraging. Of course, it doesn’t mean rent prices will drop anytime soon, though that's a hope many have. And in this economy, many people are still feeling the squeeze… But we may be able to do it with just a bit more elbow room.

What have you noticed while apartment hunting? Bigger spaces? Higher prices? You can share your experience at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

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