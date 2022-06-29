A Harrison County Investigator Assaulted In His Own Home By Assailant

Get our free mobile app

Law enforcement officers deal with a lot these days, from everyday traffic infractions to illegal drugs, to welfare checks, to murder scenes and so much more. Their all-encompassing job demands a lot of them as they do their best to keep the public as safe as they can.

This is an example of the continued sacrifices Peace Officers and their families make every day. - Sheriff Fletcher of the Harrison County Sheriff's Office

In Harrison County, Texas an off-duty investigator was assaulted at his personal residence Tuesday evening (June 28th) by a man who had previous dealings with the investigator. Thie assailant would eventually end up in handcuffs and being taken back to the Harrison County Jail after being involved in a physical altercation with the off-duty investigator.

The assailant, identified as Jerry Guilliams, 43 of Marshall, went to the personal residence of this investigator and after walking onto his property he demanded to speak with the investigator. According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook posting, the man began making verbal threats and became belligerent towards the investigator.

Guilliams was asked several times to leave the property, but he refused. The investigator attempted to detain Guilliams and that's when the assault happened. The investigator used force and was successful in restraining him until marked patrol units could make it to the scene.

A clear motive hasn't been announced on why Guilliams was at the home of this investigator, but law enforcement has has several encounters with him before. All previous interactions were non-violent and officers at this point have no idea what provoked the altercation.

Jerry Guilliams was arrested and charged with:

criminal trespass

assault on a public servant

obstruction or retaliation

Sheriff Fletcher made the following statement in regards to this altercation:

Today's law enforcement has enough stress while on duty. To have it continue at home is repulsive. This individual didn't show up at this Investigator's home with his family present; for who he is as a person, he showed up for what he represents. This is an example of the continued sacrifices Peace Officers and their families make every day."

As one can imagine, support for this investigator and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office has been overwhelming since this was published on their Facebook page.

