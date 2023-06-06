Hold onto your seats, folks, because we've got some nail-biting footage to show you.

The video at the bottom of this article is accompanied by the following information:

Police in Houston, Texas are searching for information after a suspect followed their victim from a bank to a convenience store before assaulting and robbing them.

Followed From the Bank

The video opens with a man in white getting out of his car and walking toward the door of a convenience store. A black SUV slowly approaches. The door opens and a masked figure exits the vehicle and quickly heads in the other man's direction.

A Struggle Ensues

The masked figure rushed the man in white and tries to wrench something from his hands. They struggle for a bit, with the victim seemingly even gaining control of the situation for a second.

The Getaway

The masked man eventually gets whatever the other man had in his hands and jumps back in the black SUV as it drives away.

Check out the video for yourself below.

