A Hike In Palo Duro Canyon State Park In Texas Leads To Rescue

Texas has some wide-open spaces and some beautiful scenery, but risking your life for that view or perfect picture just isn't worth it.

Among those wide-open spaces in Texas is the second-largest canyon in the United States. Carved into the Texas panhandle is Palo Duro Canyon State Park. Sitting to the south southeast of Amarillo, the state park has a ravine that is roughly 120 miles long and can reach depths of more than 800 feet and can reach up to 20 miles wide in some spots. This canyon offers up some gorgeous views of sunrises and sunsets, the cosmos, wildlife, towering rock pillars carved out of red rock and steep mesa walls. All of these lead up to some phenomenal pictures.

The park is home to more than 30 miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails that draw millions of park visitors each year. Hikers come to the park to get a glimpse of nature at its finest. When you abide by the posted rules you shouldn't have any issues, it's when you venture off-trail while hiking that things can go wrong and in a hurry too.

A female became trapped on a cliff edge after hiking off-trail in the area and was able to make a 911 call for help.

Saturday (November 27th) Texas State Park Police received a 9-1-1 call from a woman in distress because she was stuck out on the edge of a cliff and could not make it back to the trail. Park police were joined by the Randall County and Canyon Fire Departments in performing a combined technical rescue at the Capitol Peak formation according to a statement on the Palo Duro Canyon State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife Facebook page.

Palo Duro Canyon State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife via Facebook

Park rangers constantly remind park visitors to stay on the designated trails for their safety not just in Palo Duro Canyon but any Texas State Park. Thankfully park staff and rescue personnel were able to safely reach the female and bring her back to safety.

When taking a hike, you should take these items with you.

backpack

weather appropriate clothes

hiking boots or shoes

snacks or food

water

map

compass

basic first aid kit

knife / multi-tool

cell phone

flashlight

matches

Take these precautions while out on a hike.

make sure your cell phone has connectivity

hike with a partner

keep on the trail

drink plenty of water

wear comfortable shoes

Taking along these items and heading these precautions will make for an enjoyable hike in any Texas State Park or wherever.



