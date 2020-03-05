I have a rule when I'm on a road trip. When one sees a Buc-ee's, one must stop. Pretty simple.

A guy in Canada made a trip all the way to Texas to hang out, all day, at Buc-ee's just to see what all the fuss is about.

He does things like this often on his YouTube channels.

My favorite moment is when he finds the chicken stuffed with jalapeno cornbread. After inspecting Buc-ee's massive selection of jerky and cheese, he finds the stuffed chicken.

"What the..." is all he says.

Welcome to Texas northern neighbor.

Also incredibly interesting, is the "steering wheel tray" he uses while filming himself eating in his car. It's like those trays in airplanes, except it latches on to your steering wheel. Folks, this is the future we've all been waiting for.

During breakfast, he has a brisket taco. Apparently way up north, they don't do brisket for brisket. Thank God for Texas.

For lunch, he goes back for more brisket and then orders a grilled-freakin-cheese. He goes all the way to Buc-ee's from Canada, and he orders a grilled cheese. Once I picked my jaw up off the floor, all I could do was laugh.

Quick Update: The reason Ken ordered the grilled cheese is, "the lady at the cash register said the grilled cheese and chicken strips were the two most ordered items that she liked so I went with that." he noted.

He also takes a trip to the Alamo, and then goes back to Buc-ee's for dinner and more dessert.

I couldn't help but think back to the first time I ever went to Buc-ee's and just how mind-blowing it was. Now on every trip I'm on, if a Buc-ee's is near, I must stop and pay homage to the buck-toothed lord of rest stops.

Cheers, Ken!