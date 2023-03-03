A Mysterious Social Media Page Promises a New Skate Plex in Tyler, TX

Growing up in the '80s and '90s, Friday night at the skating rink was a right of passage. And it looks as if Tyler, TX may be hopping in a much-needed time machine back to the good ol' days of non-parental nights out with the fellas... or gals... whichever the case may be.

Man, I've got so many great memories at skating rinks as a kid. I remember getting blisters on school field trips, hoping to "couples only" skate with my crush in 5th grade, playing video games while balancing on skates.

According to a mysterious newly made Facebook page, Rose City Skate Plex is set to open in Tyler this summer. For now, they're staying mum on details including location. I messaged them to get some more information, but as of this posting no one has responded.

In a post to their page, the first, organizers wrote, "I'm Proud to announce, RoseCity Skateplex" will be coming to Tyler, TX! Are you ready to roll out? Well, grab your skates and let's roll bounce all summer 2023! Stay tuned guys, the address will be shared at a later date!"

Fingers crossed this skate plex is actually happening, cause the response on Facebook alone has been tremendous. And while the location is still a mystery they've already posted skate times. Check it out:

While we eagerly await more information here's a beginner's guide that promises you you can learn to get up in 24 hours or less. I'm also gonna prep by doing squats and lunges, y'all remember how much it burn after a night on the hardwood? Not this time.

Play with Otters & Dine with Giraffes at This Beautiful Airbnb North of Austin, TX Blue Hills Ranch boasts two unique cabins settled on a ranch that is home to 150 acre Giraffe and Animal Sanctuary. The sanctuary is in the small town of McGregor, which is located just outside of Waco.

Top 10 Causes of Death in Texas Here is a look at the top causes of death for all people in the state of Texas