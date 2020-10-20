A New Study Ranks TX Governor Abbott As #1 In The Nation

If you're in a political position, it doesn't matter how high up, you're going to catch a lot of both praise and criticism. That's just how it is. But apparently, according to a study on ALEC.org, our Texas Governor - Greg Abbott - has been holding his position of governing Texas exceptionally well. The study, "Grading America's 50 Governors," has Governor Abbott ranked at #1.

According to this study, the things that earned Governor Abbott the top rank were his "commitment to fiscal conservatism and free market policies." The report also goes on to praise his commitment to keep spending in Texas low. It also mentions that his policies and commitments helped to prepare Texas for the shocks that COVID-19 brought with it this year.

Now, I know that this is a nationwide study, and - chances are - it wasn't conducted by a panel of native Texans. I know that I've seen and heard a lot of people online that haven't been particularly fond of how our Texas governor has been doing. But, I still think that it's pretty awesome to see that a Texan is sitting at the #1 spot in this study. I mean, I wouldn't want to do his job, and I'm glad that he's willing to do it.

The full study from ALEC.org can be found at the following link:

What about you? What are your thoughts on the findings of this study? Do you agree or not? Let us know in the comment section below.