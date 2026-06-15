(Fort Worth, Texas) - Whether you're a soccer, I mean, fútbol, fan or not, you know what the World Cup is and how big of deal it is. Teams from all over the world are in the United States right now playing for the chance to lift FIFA World Cup Trophy. While these players are here, many of them, and their fans, are experiencing the wonders of the U.S. for the first time.

One of those wonders is Buc-ee's. Yes, a behemoth gas station is awing fans and players alike because of its size and everything that can be found inside. For those staying in the Fort Worth area for the games in Arlington, there are designated shuttles taking fans to experience Buc-ee's for the first time.

World Cup Fans and Players in Awe of Buc-ee's

Fans of the World Cup are in various cities across the country to watch their teams play in the tournament (chron.com). While in those cities, both the players and fans are experiencing the places we love for the first time. Some have talked about how great Texas Roadhouse is or their first shopping experience at Walmart.

For fans who are staying in Fort Worth to experience the World Cup games at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium in Arlington because the World Cup doesn't support sponsored stadium names), there are shuttles that will take fans to Buc-ee's on the days a game isn't being played. The shuttle will run about every 30 minutes taking World Cup fans to the Buc-ee's next to Texas Motor Speedway. Yes, with all the places that can be visited in the DFW area by these first time visitors to America, Buc-ee's can put on top of that list.

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German Fan in Awe of Buc-ee's

One World Cup fan has gone viral for his first visit to Buc-ee's. He's known simply as Freddy with the handle of FreddyLA7 on X. He was in Florida and stopped at a Buc-ee's there and was in absolute amazement.

I've never been to Europe but I have a feeling they don't have anything like Buc-ee's over there. (sarcasm ensues) Just boring ole museums and fascinating history and great food.

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13 Great Locations to Add a Buc-ee's in East Texas We've put together a wishlist of great locations for a Buc-ee's location in East Texas. Gallery Credit: Google Maps