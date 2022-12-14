A Popular Burrito Restaurant to Add a Second Location, in South Tyler

If you live in Flint, Bullard, or the South Tyler, TX area, we've got some great news for your burrito cravings. Soon you'll no longer have to drive all the way down Broadway to the Loop to get your fix.

You've no doubt noticed all of the new construction happening in South Tyler at the Village at Cumberland Park, well among this construction, Tylerites will soon be getting a second Chipotle.

In fact completion is on the horizon and they are now hiring.

A longtime favorite stop for burritos, bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads, the chain began construction in September and are reportedly on track to complete it by December 20th.

From the looks of the building permit, it would appear that they are renovating an already standing building. "Working plans call for the renovation of a 2,400-square-foot restaurant. Plans call for tenant finish-out of landlord multi-tenant shell As of July 19, 2022."

One new attraction the new location will boast will be a drive-thru, this is in addition to the dine-in restaurant. The new spot is located at 8916 South Broadway Avenue.

And despite their food being high in calories, Chipotle is still one of the healthier fast-food options. The fact that they still use fresh ingredients, and no processed or artificial additives, puts them head and shoulders above most fast food joints.

We'll update this story once we get official word on the opening date.

