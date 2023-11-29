A Popular Longview, TX Steakhouse Will Be Closing Their Doors After 17 Years

It's Always Heartbreaking To Hear About Local Restaurants Closing And If You Live In Longview, Get Ready To Say Farewell To Another Locally Owned Eatery.

For Nearly 2 Decades, Longview Diners Enjoyed This Experience At Kobee Longview Japanese Steakhouse And Sushi Pub.

Kobee is located at 401 N. Spur 63 in Longview. They're open Monday-Friday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday from 4-9 p.m. According to a post on their Facebook page, the owners announced that after 17 years in business, they would be closing their doors for good at the end of 2023.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who have supported us throughout our 17 years of operation."

If you haven't been there yet, take some time soon and stop in before they close their doors for good. We're sad to see them say goodbye but there's still lots of great Asian food options all across East Texas.

