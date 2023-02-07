A Sweet Spot In Tyler, Texas Closes It’s Doors Permanently

Get our free mobile app

When Tyler, Texas residents are craving something to satisfy that sweet tooth, they now have one less option.

For a few years now anyone that was craving a warm cinnamon roll with frosting could stop into Cinnaholic in The Village At Cumberland Park and pick one up and snack on that oversized cinnamon roll for a while. However, that's not possible now because the location announced today (Tuesday, February 7th) that the store is permanently closed.

The announcement came via a message on Facebook that cites some locations and cities that work better for their gourmet cinnamon rolls than others. The posted message reads:

Dear Friends, With all the success and rapid growth that Cinnaholic is experiencing, we are realizing that some locations work better for our gourmet cinnamon roll experience than others. We want to make sure that we can always deliver the best experience possible and we realize that we hit limits in this particular location. We made the decision to close our Tyler location and we hope to deliver an even better experience in a new location in your area soon. Thank you all for your support!"

It's never exciting to write about a locally operated business closing. Cinnaholic in The Village At Cumberland Park temporarily closed back in mid-January and changed the business Facebook page today with a message displaying 'This location is closed'. This was a locally owned and operated bakery that specialized in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, cookies, edible cookie dough and more. Cinnaholic customers were fans of the giant-sized cinnamon rolls that could be topped with just about anything imaginable.

Although the message reads, 'we hope to deliver an even better experience in a new location in your area soon', there are no details (at the time of this writing) on when or where that location will be.

