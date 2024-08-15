This Bakery Has Been Name the Very Best in the Entire State of Texas

The contributors, editors, and experts at Taste of Home have picked their favorites and named the best bakeries in every state for 2024--including Texas.

Can you imagine how much fun it would be to have the job of traveling around and trying delectable cakes, pies, and pastries from bakeries all over the country and then naming which ones you think are the best in each state? Best. Gig. Ever.

It's always delightful to see which bakeries are chosen each year as the best in any given state. After all, the folks at Taste of Home know what they're talking about. And for anyone else who loves to take food-themed road trips, this is the list you've been looking for your entire life.

It's hard to imagine picking just one bakery to crown the best in the state of Texas.

Get our free mobile app

Even just here in Longview, Kilgore, and Tyler, Texas--not to mention Lindale, Corsicana, and our other East Texas cities--it would be so difficult to choose a favorite with so many amazing options from which to choose.

Do you have a favorite bakery in East Texas? Looking for options? Here you go.

OK so which Texas bakery was crowned in 2024 as the Best Bakery in Texas?

According to Taste of Home, the top bakery in the Lone Star State is located in San Antonio, Texas and is ALSO known for some of the most Mexican food you can find anywhere. (Even better, no?)

What was it about Mi Tierra Café y Panadería that earned them the top award, per Taste of Home?

One of the things the Taste of Home folks loved was the gorgeous color and light you see upon walking through the door. The delightful assault on your senses only intensifies as the aromas enchant and beckon--Mexican dulces, galore. Cinnamon bread, empanadas, churros, and more.

Ready to take a closer look and perhaps plan a little trip to San Antonio very soon? I know I am. Here--check out the website.

[LOOK]: What is the Bakery in Tyler, Texas People Can't Stop Talking About? If you don't recognize some of these, rest assured in time you will. This bakery has already made such an impact on many East Texans, we have a feeling it will be here for a long, long time. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

A New Bakery Comes to Tyler, Let's Check Out Rose City Sweets Rose City Sweets is set to host their grand opening at their brand new store front, located at 13233 Frankston Hwy. Tyler, TX.