East Texas Woman Arrested After 195 Lottery Tickets Were Stolen
An East Texas Woman Is In Jail For Allegedly Running Off With Hundreds Of Lottery Tickets.
We're just a few days removed from one of the largest Powerball jackpots in history being awarded and while some folks choose to play fair and square, others try to cheat to get to the money.
Unfortunately for one East Texas woman, she's in big trouble for disappearing with a bunch of lottery tickets but the story begins several months back.
This all started back in April According to The Texarkana Police Department On Facebook.
A local convenience store reported that 195 lottery tickets valued at $4,500 were missing, and many of them had been cashed in the preceding twelve hours at several other stores around Texarkana.
Because they had been stored in a secured office, they were pretty sure that one of their employees had to have been involved.
Texarkana Police worked to check surveillance video at the different stores.
Police identified the store's assistant manager at the time 33-year-old Hanna Salam of Texarkana as the suspect based on video evidence. The case was turned over to detectives who continued to follow up on the information that they'd learned until they eventually had enough evidence to request an arrest warrant from a judge.
But Police Had A Tough Time Locating Salam
Despite having a warrant out, Salam was able to elude police but her luck ran out, no pun intended...or maybe it was. Her run came to an end thanks to a traffic stop where she was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail with bond set at $30,000.
She must not have won too much money on those scratch-offs she cashed in because according to police she still hasn't made bail and remains in jail as of the time of this article.