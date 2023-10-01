Interim Smith County, TX Constable Seeks Permanent Seat

It's Been No Secret That The Smith County Precinct 1 Has Seen Some Instability Recently And Its Interim Constable Is Seeking To Bring Stability Back.

Ralph Caraway Jr., a longtime Smith County employee, took the oath of office back in January of 2023 after being appointed by the Commissioners Court as Smith County Precinct 1 Constable.

His appointment came after the trial and conviction of his predecessor Curtis Traylor-Harris who was sentenced to 5 years probation and ordered to pay a fine after he was found guilty of theft by a public servant in a scandal that rocked the Tyler community.

Caraway Now Seeks To Turn His "Interim" Title To Permanent.

Caraway says he plans to focus on Restoring Integrity, and Experience with Service.

Caraway Jr. came to the office from the District Attorney’s Office, where he worked as an investigator since 2019. Prior to that he worked for the Sheriff’s Office from 2005-19. He started as a detention officer in the jail and worked his way up to Captain of Jail Operations. During his time at the Sheriff’s Office, he also served as Patrol Deputy, Criminal Investigations Division Detective, a member of the FBI High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force, Patrol Sergeant, Narcotics Sergeant, and Jail Lieutenant.

He currently holds a Master Peace Officer License and a Jailers License. Caraway Jr. is the Senior Pastor of Greater St. Mary Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas where he has served for 5 years. He is a lifelong resident of Tyler, a graduate of John Tyler High School and Jarvis Christian University. He is also currently enrolled at Liberty University in the Masters of Divinity Program.

The campaign will officially kick off with a public event in late October.

